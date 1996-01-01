Multiple Choice
Which of the following functional groups contains a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom ()?
Which of the following is a functional group commonly found in organic molecules?
Which of the following is a characteristic feature of an aldehyde functional group?
Which type of bond joins the group of one molecule to the group of another molecule?