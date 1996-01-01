Compare the options given: 'Butane', 'Pentane', 'Propane', and '2-Methylpropane'. Since the molecular formula is \(C_4H_{10}\), 'Pentane' (\(C_5H_{12}\)) and 'Propane' (\(C_3H_8\)) are incorrect. The correct IUPAC names for the isomers are 'Butane' and '2-Methylpropane'.