Multiple Choice
Which term best describes an with two groups on the same side of the ?
6
views
Master How to name alkenes and alkynes with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the formula ?
Given the following structures, select the correct IUPAC name for the compound: C=CH.
Which of the following lists contains the correct IUPAC systematic names for the three alkenes: , , and ?
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the structure ?