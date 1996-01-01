For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
a. [NH2]–
For each of the given species:
a. Draw its Lewis structure.
b. Describe the orbitals used by each carbon atom in bonding and indicate the approximate bond angles.
3. CCl4
Predict the hybridization of the oxygen atom in water, H2O. Draw a picture of its three-dimensional structure, and explain why its bond angle is 104.5°.
What is the molecular geometry predicted around the indicated carbon atom that is part of the double bond in ?
At least two different numbers of electron groups can result in a linear molecular geometry. Which numbers of electron groups can lead to a linear molecule?
Which of the following factors contribute to the tetrahedral shape of a molecule such as ?