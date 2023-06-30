Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondEAS:Nitration Mechanism
5:43 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question

What is the major product(s) of each of the following reactions? e. nitration of p-methoxybenzaldehyde f. nitration of p-tert-butylmethylbenzene

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
6:09m

Watch next

Master EAS Nitration with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
06:09
EAS Nitration
Johnny Betancourt
228
3
12
03:23
Reduction of Nitro Groups
Johnny Betancourt
169
1
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.