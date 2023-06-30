Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondEAS:Nitration Mechanism
Problem 18b
Draw the product(s) of each of the following reactions: a. benzoic acid + HNO3/H2SO4 b. isopropylbenzene + Cl2 + FeCl3

