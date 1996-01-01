Evaluate each reagent's ability to act as a base: Sodium hydride (\(\mathrm{NaH}\)) is a strong base capable of deprotonating acetone to form the enolate ion; bromine (\(\mathrm{Br_2}\)) is an electrophile and not a base; water (\(\mathrm{H_2O}\)) is a very weak base and unlikely to deprotonate acetone; hydrochloric acid (\(\mathrm{HCl}\)) is an acid and will not generate an enolate ion.