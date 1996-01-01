Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures represents a compound with a molecular formula of that contains an aldehyde functional group?
5
views
Master Why we need functional groups. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Which of the following structures represents a compound with a molecular formula of that contains an aldehyde functional group?
Which of the following correctly identifies the functional groups present in the molecule ?
Which of the following organobromides can be used to prepare the Gilman reagent ?
Given the compounds and , identify the relationship between these two compounds.