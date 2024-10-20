Recognize that the thiol group, represented as <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>S</mi><mi>H</mi></math>, is a common functional group in enzyme active sites. Thiol groups contain sulfur and are known for their ability to form disulfide bonds, which can be crucial for enzyme activity.

