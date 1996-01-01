12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
8:40 minutes
Problem 14b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
There are two different ways of making 2-ethoxyoctane from octan-2-ol using the Williamson ether synthesis. When pure ( - )-octan-2-ol of specific rotation -8.24° is treated with sodium metal and then ethyl iodide, the product is 2-ethoxyoctane with a specific rotation of -15.6°. When pure (-)-octan-2-ol is treated with tosyl chloride and pyridine and then with sodium ethoxide, the product is also 2-ethoxyoctane. Predict the rotation of the 2-ethoxyoctane made using the tosylation/sodium ethoxide procedure, and propose a detailed mechanism to support your prediction.
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Mechanism of Williamson Ether Synthesis. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice