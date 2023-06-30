Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and ThiolsWilliamson Ether Synthesis
Problem 14
Show how the following ethers might be synthesized using (1) alkoxymercuration– demercuration and (2) the Williamson synthesis. (When one of these methods cannot be used for the given ether, point out why it will not work.) (a) 2-methoxybutane (b) ethyl cyclohexyl ether (c) 1-methoxy-2-methylcyclopentane

