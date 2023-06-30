Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondElectrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Problem 17z
Phenolphthalein, a common nonprescription laxative, is also an acid–base indicator that is colorless in acid and red in base. Phenolphthalein is synthesized by the acid-catalyzed reaction of phthalic anhydride with 2 equivalents of phenol.

(a) Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of phenolphthalein.

