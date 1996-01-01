18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Any Carbocation Mechanism
Problem 19
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Benzene undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions with aziridines in the presence of a Lewis acid such as AlCl3. a. What are the major and minor products of the following reaction? b. Would you expect epoxides to undergo similar reactions?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Any Carbocation with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice