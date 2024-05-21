10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
Problem 8.2b
b. When 1-chlorocyclohexene reacts with HBr, the major product is 1-bromo-1-chlorocyclohexane.
Propose a mechanism for this reaction, and explain why your proposed intermediate is more stable than the other possible intermediate
