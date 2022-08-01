Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and ThiolsMaking Ethers - Cumulative Practice

Making Ethers - Intro

Johnny Betancourt
129
Was this helpful?
So now let's try to do some ether synthesis practice problems, keeping in mind all the different ways that we can make ethers. Try to identify what the reaction is and draw the full mechanism.
00:10
Making Ethers - Intro
Johnny Betancourt
129
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.