Stille Reaction

So the stealing reaction contains the three major steps that will grow accustomed to seeing with a typical coupling reaction. So we have step one with oxidative addition step to transmit elation followed by step three with reductive elimination. So with oxidative addition it involves the addition of the carbon Hallett to the transition metal complex. So here we have the lone pair on the palladium which comes from its d orbital electrons. We know that's going to attach to our X group of the carbon Halide at the same time. This bond here breaks and connects to the palladium. So we know that our new complex has the palladium still with its original Liggins, but now having attached to it RR one Group and our X group from there we move on to step two which is transmit elation. So here the R two group transfers from the organic standing um compound to the palladium metal complex. So what's going to happen here now is this bonds going to break attached here to the palladium? Cause this halogen to leave and attached to the tin structure. So what we're gonna get now at this point is our palladium Having still its two original Liggins, but now being connected to R one and R two. And then as a byproduct we have our tin structure with the halogen attached. Then finally for step three we have our reductive elimination step where our coupling product is formed and we have the regeneration of our palladium catalyst. So we're gonna bring this down. So my are one group is going to attach to my R2 group, this bond will break and the electrons go back to palladium. That's what we wind up making is our coupling product, Which is our one attached to our two plus the regeneration Of our palladium catalyst. So this is gonna be a common theme that we're seeing with coupling reactions. We are trying to make a product that is more conjugated, therefore more stable and that's one driving force. At the same time, the reaction is occurring because our transition metal catalyst is trying to reach an 18 or electron uh count to be more stable At the end. We have the regeneration of our palladium catalyst, so it no longer has an 18 or 16 electron count. Therefore it wants to undergo this process yet again, in order to get closer to the 18 or 16 electron count by going through the process again, we can therefore make even more of these stable conjugated products. So, just remember when it comes to this reaction, the general idea is we're trying to lose the X group from our organic Halide or carbon khallad and we're trying to lose the S N R three group for our organic standing compound. As a result of this, we're going to connect r one to R two to make our more conjugated product

