Stille Reaction

in this video, we're going to take a look at the steely reaction. Now in the stealing reaction and organize standing compound reacts with the carbon Hallett in order to form a new carbon carbon bond, we're gonna say the reaction creates conjugated compounds composed of Al Keen's style Irene's or by a real compounds. If we look at the general format for cross coupling reaction, we know that it's composed of carbon khallad in the form of usually R one X. Reacting with a coupling agent in the form of our to see. And here we use a transition metal complex in order to create a coupling product and then we'd have byproduct waste. Now, if we compare this to the steely reaction, we still have a carbon khallad being used. Then our coupling agent is our organic standing in react compound. I remember standing is just another term we can use for tin. So it's really just an organic tin compound here. We use a palladium catalyst and that's gonna help us to create our coupling product. And then we have a by product here. So in terms of R one R, one of the carbon halid is represented by a vinyl, a real or an elite group. R two can be represented by a vinyl Oreo and also an elite group. When it comes to see for stealing reaction, it's in the form of S and connected to three R groups. These three R groups are in the form of al kiel groups. So like Meth Als or ethel's or bugles an X. Like we're used to seeing when it comes to the carbon khallad? It just represents a good leaving group in the form of chlorine, bromine, iodine or a trifle. Now here we have the general layout for the steely reaction. So what's really going on if we look at it in terms of um simplicity, we're saying here that we have the X group of our carbon Hallett and then the tin portion of our organic tin compound there being lost together. And what's happening is that R one and R two are bonding together. So that's the basic premise of the steely reaction and that's what we're going to take and use to get answers for steely reaction questions. Now, when we get to the mechanism itself, we'll see how exactly do we create the product. But for now guys, click onto the next video and just take a look at the practice question, see if you can identify what the answer will be at the end and one huge thing in terms of these types of reactions, we say that when creating conjugated dying's the reaction is observed to be stereo Specific with retention of configurations. So what does that mean? That means that if your R one or R two is a vinyl group then it maintains it's E or Z configuration If it has one. So keep that in mind if if R one or R two R of a vinyl group, then you have to pay attention to the stereo chemistry at the out keen sight. So is it an E configuration? Or is it a Z configuration? This will dictate what kind of product you're going to make now that we've gone over the basic layout of a stealing reaction, attention to the practice question come back and see, does your answer match up with mine?

