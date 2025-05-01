Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(c)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(c)
Show how you might use olefin metathesis to assemble the following alkenes from smaller units:
(a)
(b)
Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:
a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol
In the electrophilic addition of to propene, what is the major organic product formed?
Which of the following compounds undergoes the most highly regioselective addition of ?
Which of the following reaction conditions would result in anti-Markovnikov addition to an alkene?