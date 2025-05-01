Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(c)
Show what products you would expect from the following metathesis reactions, using the Schrock or Grubbs catalysts.
(c)
Show how you might use olefin metathesis to assemble the following alkenes from smaller units:
(a)
(b)
Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:
a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol
Which of the following represents the structure of the product formed when reacts with water in the presence of an acid catalyst?
Which of the following compounds undergoes the most highly regioselective addition of ?