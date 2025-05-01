Show how you might use olefin metathesis to assemble the following alkenes from smaller units:
(a)
(b)
Show how you might use olefin metathesis to assemble the following alkenes from smaller units:
(a)
(b)
Starting with ethyne, describe how the following compounds can be synthesized:
a. (3S,4R)-4-bromo-3-hexanol and (3R,4S)-4-bromo-3-hexanol
In the electrophilic addition of to propene, what is the major organic product formed?
Which of the following represents the structure of the product formed when reacts with water in the presence of an acid catalyst?
Which of the following reaction conditions would result in anti-Markovnikov addition to an alkene?