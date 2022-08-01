Robinson Annulation

Are you guys ready to have some serious fun? Good, Because this topic is gonna get nuts. I'm serious. So anyway, we've learned from prior topics guys that won five die carbon eels have the ability to undergo intra molecular self condensation and form six members in owns. Okay, remember, we drew these before. Okay, Now, what's different is that now we've also learned a reaction that makes die carbon compounds. And that's a Michael reaction. Right? Well, when the 15 die carbon Neil is generated from a Michael reaction, that means that you had an unknown and in a late come together to make a die Carbonell. And when that molecule cycle eyes is, that's called a Robinson annual ation. So, essentially, this is an AL doll. Times three. Okay, how does that? Well, because think about it. You had to use one Aldo to make the original Eno right. Write the alphabet. It's actually that's one Al doll. Then use the second algal. The Anna late toe. Attack it via Congregate edition. We needed the congee edition. Now you made the 15 die carbon Neil. But now we're saying is that Now that 15 die, Carbonell is going to psych lies on itself and make a new six member e known. That's the third album, That's all Italy mediated. So I know it's It's, like too much fun, right? Not allowed to have this much fun in or go. So anyway, guys, here's an example of a Michael product, right? A Michael product, because I've got a 15 die carbon eel. And again, I would be faced with the choice. Where do I put the family? So I put it in the blue or in the red position. Well, you're gonna put it in the position that's gonna give you the sixth numbered ring. So if I use the red one to attack this Carbondale, do I get a six or a ring? I get four. 1234 However, if I use the blue one 45 Yes, I get what I'm looking for, guys. So this is called the Robinson annual Asian. So what I'm gonna do first isn't gonna help you guys draw the product and then we'll do one from scratch. Okay, so for this, this molecules really easy to draw Once you have everything numbered out, you can draw your six member bring. And I'm going to continue to keep those positions the way that I had him. Where have Okay, now I just have to figure out what am I missing on each of these? Adams. Okay, so too is gonna be a key. Tone six is gonna be What? Well, six is gonna be that alcohol, right? And it's also gonna have a metal. So that's the product. But we know that these like to dehydrate, right? So then I guess I shouldn't have drawn it in the box. My bad. But the final product of this would be metha here dope on here. And that is your cyclic in on. And we've done this before, guys. But now, specifically, this is called the Robinson annual ation. Because it started off with a 15 die carbon deal that was made through a Michael reaction. Okay, So similar to what we've already done, but just connected to Congregate Edition. So what I want you guys to do for this product is noticed that it was starting off from what is it called from the Michael reaction in this one. I'm starting. Start from Michael. Right, Because what I have isn't a known. And what is going to be in easily? Okay, So I want you guys to react those together, get your Michael product, and then do the Robinson annual ation for that, try your hardest, and then I will come in and save the day eventually.

Hide transcripts