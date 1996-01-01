How many electrons does an atom of each of the following elements need to lose to achieve a noble gas configuration? By losing that many electrons, which noble gas configuration is achieved?
(c) Magnesium
Master How Noble gases are related to the octet rule. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
How many electrons does an atom of each of the following elements need to lose to achieve a noble gas configuration? By losing that many electrons, which noble gas configuration is achieved?
(c) Magnesium
How many electrons does an atom of each of the following elements need to gain to achieve a noble gas configuration? By gaining that many electrons, which noble gas configuration is achieved?
(d) Chlorine
Which of the following best describes an octet in the context of the octet rule in chemistry?
Which of the following molecules has a central atom that violates the octet rule?