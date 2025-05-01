Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions:(vii) HCl; (viii) HBr If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(k)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions:(vii) HCl; (viii) HBr If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(k)
When tert-butyl bromide is heated with an equal amount of ethanol in an inert solvent, one of the products is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
a. What happens to the reaction rate if the concentration of ethanol is doubled?
Explain the difference in reactivity between CH3O+H2 and CH3OH in a nucleophilic substitution reaction. (The pKa of H3O+ is −1.7.)
Which of the following best explains why the reaction shown forms two major substitution products?