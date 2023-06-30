Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsSubstitution Comparison
Problem 6g
Textbook Question

For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the ­mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2). Hint: The strength of the nucleophile (or base) usually determines the order of the reaction. Strong nucleophiles encourage bimolecular, second-order reactions, and weak nucleophiles more commonly react by unimolecular, first-order mechanisms. Also, SN2 is unlikely with 3° halides, and SN1 is unlikely with 1° halides unless they are resonance-stabilized. d. cyclohexylbromide + methanol e. Cyclohexylbromide + sodium ethoxide

Verified Solution
