Only after working Assessment 22.53, predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Only after working Assessment 22.53, predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Only after working Assessment 22.53, predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
The Johnson–Claisen reaction is a variant of the Claisen reaction studied in this chapter. (a) Suggest a mechanism for the first step. (b) Predict the product (B) that would result from heating intermediate A.
The Eschenmoser–Claisen reaction is a variant of the Claisen reaction studied in this chapter. Based on your answers to Assessments 22.53–22.55, predict a product of this reaction.