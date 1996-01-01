8. Elimination Reactions
Nucleophiles and Basicity
Problem 9a
a. Which is a stronger base: RO− or RS−? b. Which is a better nucleophile in an aqueous solution? c. Which is a better nucleophile in DMSO?
