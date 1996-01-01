8. Elimination Reactions
Nucleophiles and Basicity
4:10 minutes
Problem 9e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
How does the ratio of substitution product to elimination product formed from the reaction of propyl bromide with CH3O− in methanol change if the nucleophile is changed to CH3S−?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
37
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Understanding the difference between basicity and nucleophilicity. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice