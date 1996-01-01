Multiple Choice
Which statement best explains, using hybridization, why carbon can form exactly four bonds in its most common compounds?
Given the molecule (ethene), determine the hybridization and geometry around each carbon atom.
In the following carbon skeleton structure, which carbon atom(s) exhibit hybridization? (Assume the structure is =--)