Multiple Choice
Which of the following are water-soluble vitamins?
363
views
Master Understanding “like dissolves like”. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Which of the following factors is most important in determining the solubility of a compound in ?
Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing solubility in hexane : ethanol, hexane, water.
Arrange the following organic compounds in order from most soluble to least soluble in water: , , , .
Would you expect the following molecule to be miscible in an aqueous solution?