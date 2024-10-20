Differentiate the hydroxyl group from other functional groups: The carbonyl group \(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C=O</mi></math>\), carboxyl group \(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>COOH</mi></math>\), and amino group \(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>NH_2</mi></math>\) are distinct from the hydroxyl group and are not present in alcohols.