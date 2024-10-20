Analyze the functional groups: Consider the electron density and availability of lone pairs in each functional group. The carbonyl group (C=O) has a polarized double bond, but the oxygen is more electronegative, making it less likely to donate electrons. The amide group (-CONH2) has resonance stabilization, reducing its nucleophilicity. The nitro group (-NO2) is electron-withdrawing, making it a poor nucleophile.

