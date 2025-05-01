Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-63 part (b).
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Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(f)
Propose a mechanism for the crossed Claisen condensation between ethyl acetate and ethyl benzoate.
Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
b.
Draw the structure of the Claisen condensation product for each of the following compounds.
Draw the structure of the Claisen condensation product for each of the following compounds.
Give the structure of the ester precursor for the following Claisen condensation product.