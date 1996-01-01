12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration
3:34 minutes
Problem 8c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Oxymercuration–reduction, like acid-catalyzed hydration, can be modified to synthesize ethers. Suggest an alkene and the appropriate reaction conditions to synthesize the following ethers. (a)
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
34
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Mechanism of Alkoxymercuation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice