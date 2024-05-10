12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration
3:07 minutes
Problem 14-45c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show how you would synthesize the following ethers in good yield from the indicated starting materials and any additional reagents needed.
(c) 2-ethoxyoctane from an octene
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice