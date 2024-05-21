8. Elimination Reactions
E2 - Cumulative Practice
5:03 minutes
Problem 7.26
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show that the (S,S) enantiomer of this (R,R) diastereomer of 1-bromo-1,2-diphenylpropane also undergoes E2 elimination to give the cis diastereomer of the product. (We do not expect these achiral reagents to distinguish between enantiomers.)
HINT: Don’t try to memorize your way through these reactions. Look at each one, and consider what it might do. Use your models for the ones that involve stereochemistry.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice