Show that the (S,S) enantiomer of this (R,R) diastereomer of 1-bromo-1,2-diphenylpropane also undergoes E2 elimination to give the cis diastereomer of the product. (We do not expect these achiral reagents to distinguish between enantiomers.)





HINT: Don’t try to memorize your way through these reactions. Look at each one, and consider what it might do. Use your models for the ones that involve stereochemistry.