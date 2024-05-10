8. Elimination Reactions
E2 - Cumulative Practice
Problem 9-111
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
a. (2S, 3S)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O−
b. (2S, 3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O−
