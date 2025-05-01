Draw the expected results of a DEPT sequence for the molecules shown.
(a)
With information from the ¹H NMR and the ¹³C DEPT spectra, structure elucidation becomes even easier. Provide the structure that corresponds to the following data. [The identity of the carbons comes from the DEPT experiment.]
C₆H₁₁BrO₂
IR: 1745 cm ⁻¹
¹H NMR: δ 1.25 (t, 3H), 2.18 (quint, 2H), 2.58 (t, 2H), 3.46 (t, 2H), 4.15 (q, 2H)
¹³C NMR: δ 14.2 (CH₃) , 27.8 (CH₂) , 32.5 (CH₂) , 32.6 (CH₂) , 60.5 (CH₂) , 172.4 (C)
What is the primary purpose of using analytical techniques in organic chemistry?
What is the primary purpose of using a streak plate in analytical techniques?
Which of the following best describes the purpose of preparatory reactions in analytical techniques?
In the context of analytical techniques, what is the primary purpose of using a flask in an experiment?