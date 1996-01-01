15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
With information from the ¹H NMR and the ¹³C DEPT spectra, structure elucidation becomes even easier. Provide the structure that corresponds to the following data. [The identity of the carbons comes from the DEPT experiment.] C₆H₁₁BrO₂ IR: 1745 cm ⁻¹ ¹H NMR: δ 1.25 (t, 3H), 2.18 (quint, 2H), 2.58 (t, 2H), 3.46 (t, 2H), 4.15 (q, 2H) ¹³C NMR: δ 14.2 (CH₃) , 27.8 (CH₂) , 32.5 (CH₂) , 32.6 (CH₂) , 60.5 (CH₂) , 172.4 (C)
