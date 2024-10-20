Step 2: Review the definitions of each functional group pairing. An alcohol contains a hydroxyl group, which is represented as <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>OH</mi></math>. A ketone contains a carbonyl group, represented as <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>O</mi></math>. An aldehyde also contains a carbonyl group, but it is bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>O</mi><mi>H</mi></math>. An amine contains a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogen atoms or carbon chains, represented as <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>NH</mi><sub>2</sub></math>.

