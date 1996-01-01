16. Conjugated Systems
Orbital Diagram:6-atoms- 1,3,5-hexatriene
Using the rules described in Section 21.3, draw the molecular orbital picture of hexa-1,3,5-triene. Label the HOMO and LUMO.
