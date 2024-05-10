5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
7:53 minutes
Problem 4.101
A student decided that the configuration of the asymmetric centers in a sugar such as d-glucose could be determined rapidly by simply assigning the R configuration to an symmetric center with an OH group on the right and the S configuration to an symmetric center with an OH group on the left. Is he correct?
<IMAGE>
