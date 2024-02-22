Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meso Compounds Meso compounds are a specific type of stereoisomer that possess multiple chiral centers but are achiral due to an internal plane of symmetry. This means that despite having chiral centers, the overall molecule does not exhibit optical activity because it can be superimposed on its mirror image.

Chirality Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, leading to two possible enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial for identifying meso compounds.