Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry16. Conjugated SystemsDiels-Alder Reaction
6:15 minutes
Problem 8a
Textbook Question

How would the following substituents affect the rate of a Diels–Alder reaction? b. an electron-donating substituent in the dienophile

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
9:48m

Watch next

Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
09:48
General Features
Johnny Betancourt
265
6
23
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.