Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains two reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A 1 N and 5 C heteronuclear alkene chain is depicted as a line structure using 5 zigzag lines. N occupies the second position. A double bond is present between C 3 and C 4. N is single bonded to C H 3 below in the form of a line. C 2 is double bonded to C H 2 on the lower right in the form of two parallel lines. The second reactant has the following structure: A 2-carbon alkene chain is depicted as a line structure using 2 parallel lines. Delta is written under the reaction arrow.

