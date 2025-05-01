Textbook Question
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(d) N-butylacetamide
(e) N,N-dimethylformamide
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Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(d) N-butylacetamide
(e) N,N-dimethylformamide
Provide a molecular structure that corresponds to the given name.
(e) (R)-N,N-diethyl 5-cyclohexyl-3-methoxypentanamide
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(f) benzoic propionic anhydride
(g) benzamide