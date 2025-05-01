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Multiple Choice
Which of the following carbocations is most likely to undergo a rearrangement to form a more stable carbocation?
A
(a primary carbocation with no adjacent more substituted carbon)
B
(an allylic carbocation)
C
(a secondary carbocation adjacent to a tertiary carbon)
D
(a tertiary carbocation)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand carbocation stability and rearrangement tendencies. Carbocations tend to rearrange if they can form a more stable carbocation, typically moving from primary to secondary or tertiary, or forming resonance-stabilized carbocations.
Step 2: Analyze each carbocation given. Identify the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, tertiary) and check for resonance stabilization (such as allylic carbocations).
Step 3: For the primary carbocation with no adjacent more substituted carbon, note that it is unlikely to rearrange because there is no more stable carbocation nearby to form.
Step 4: For the allylic carbocation, recognize that it is already resonance stabilized, so it is less likely to rearrange since it is relatively stable.
Step 5: For the secondary carbocation adjacent to a tertiary carbon, consider possible hydride or alkyl shifts that can rearrange it into a more stable tertiary carbocation, making this carbocation the most likely to undergo rearrangement.
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