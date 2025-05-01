Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
a. CH3CH2Br + H2O or CH3CH2Br + HO−
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
a. CH3CH2Br + H2O or CH3CH2Br + HO−
Which type of nucleophilic substitution reaction is most likely to occur when pyrimidine dimers in DNA are repaired, potentially leading to mutations that can cause cancer?
In nucleophilic substitution reactions, consider the following pairs of elimination reactions: (1) vs. in a tertiary alkyl halide, and (2) vs. in a primary alkyl halide. For each pair, which elimination reaction is generally faster?
Classify the following solvents as favoring either or reactions: water, acetone, methanol, and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). Which option correctly matches each solvent to the type of nucleophilic substitution it favors?
Which one of the following compounds forms a diazonium ion when treated with in aqueous ?
Which of the following compounds would react more rapidly with a nucleophile in an reaction?