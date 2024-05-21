11. Radical Reactions
Allylic Bromination
4:37 minutes
Problem 6-30c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Show how you would convert (in one or two steps) 1-phenylpropane to the three products shown below.
In each case, explain what unwanted reactions might produce undesirable impurities in the product.
1-phenylpropane <IMAGE>
(c) 2-phenylbutanenitrile <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 4 videos