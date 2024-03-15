In light of your answer to Assessment 8.73, predict the product of the following oxymercuration–reduction reactions, each of which results in a single product. [Don't worry about the absolute stereochemistry, though these reactions are also stereoselective.]





(b) This reaction sequence was used in the synthesis of (+) -lineatin, a monoterpene aggregation pheromone from the female ambrosia beetle Trypodendron lineatum (Org. Lett. 2004, 6, 1449–1452).