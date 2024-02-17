FROM THE LITERATURE In light of your answer to Assessment 8.73, predict the product of the following oxymercuration–reduction reactions, each of which results in a single product. [Don't worry about the absolute stereochemistry, though these reactions are also stereoselective.]





(c) Oxymercuration–reduction was used in the stereoselective synthesis of the macrolactone core of neopeltolide, a marine macrolide isolated from a Caribbean sponge that has potent anticancer activity (Org. Lett. 2012, 14, 2346–2349).



